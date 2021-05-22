EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The search for a missing South Windsor mother ended in East Hartford on Friday.

South Windsor police said the body of Jessica Edwards was found near Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford on Friday morning.

A large police presence was seen near the Hockanum River Reservoir all day.

On Friday evening, South Windsor police said Edwards' husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, was arrested in connection to her death.

An autopsy is slated to happen Saturday morning.

Hutchinson was charged with first-degree manslaughter and is being held on $1 million bond.

Police said "location data" brought them to the East Hartford location.

"Every single day, we were able to get to the location where we ended up searching this morning," said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, South Windsor Police Department.

The area where her body was found was described as a heavily wooded area with a high canopy.

South Windsor police said Edwards' body had significant decomposition.

They are awaiting a cause and manner of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"Obviously, there was significant decomposition as a result of being there from the timeframe that we believe she went missing. We're looking into all that and we'll have a better idea once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provides the autopsy and gives us a cause of death, which is still pending," Cleverdon said.

Edwards had been missing since May 10.

Her family arrived at the East Hartford scene on Friday afternoon.

It was originally reported that the 30-year-old was last seen getting into an unknown car around 7 a.m. the morning that she went missing, but police say they don't believe that was the case.

She was a Manchester Community College student who never showed up to her clinical class at Hartford Hospital.

During the investigation, police said her phone was off and her vehicle was left at home.

Family and friends of a missing mother from South Windsor organized a search team Friday morning to try and track her down.

They called her disappearance suspicious.

Last weekend, police canvassed the Cinnamon Springs Condominiums in South Windsor where Edwards lived with her husband and 7-month-old baby.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at her home and three vehicles there in order to look for evidence that might help them understand what happened.

Edwards' baby is safe and secure with family, according to police.

