DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A father’s love lives on, thanks to a letter he left behind.
Jonathan Coelho lost a month-long battle with coronavirus this week.
Now, a touching message that he composed for his wife and children has since been shared around the world.
His wife Katie said back in late March Jonathan went into the hospital.
“It went from I don’t feel really good, to okay, this is kind of scary, to my husband’s life, he was fighting for his life within 4 or 5 days,” Katie said.
The 32-year-old healthy father of two took precautions, as he was worried about getting sick and passing it on to his children – 10-month-old Penelope and 2-and-a-half year old Braedyn, who has cerebral palsy and is high risk.
“It’s very, very real and people need to understand that my kids are going to grow up without a dad because of this,” Katie Coelho said.
Jonathan was hospitalized for nearly one month, and was very sick at times.
But, as recently as Tuesday, Katie said he was breathing better, with hopes he would come home in the future.
That night, their son sent him a video.
“He had made a video that said Dad, is my best friend, so they were showing it to my husband and my husband went into cardiac arrest, he coded, and they couldn’t revive him,” Katie said.
She said she later opened Jonathan’s phone to save some pictures, when she found a note he had written right before he was put on a ventilator for the first time.
In the note, Jonathan tells his wife and children how much he loves them, and that they gave him the best life he could have asked for.
“I was just sharing it because I lost somebody I loved and I wanted people to know, because I feel so guilty that I wasn’t there with him,” Katie said.
The note said in part “Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met.....you are truly one of a kind.....make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.”
As for his little boy, he wrote “Let Braedyn now he’s my best bud and I’m proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he’s done and continues to do.”
And for daddy’s little girl, he wrote “Let Penelope know she’s a princess and can have whatever she wants in life.”
“I’ll be able to show them, look at how much your dad loved us and look how much everyone else saw your dad loved you. So, it will be good that I have that little extra piece to share with them,” Katie said.
Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page for Katie and the kids. If you’d like to help, click here.
