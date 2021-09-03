FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The search for answers continues in Farmington following a deadly plane crash on Thursday.

Four people were on a plane that crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington on Thursday morning. They all were killed in the crash.

On Friday morning, Farmington police identified them as William O’Leary, 55, from Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, from Danbury, who were both pilots on the plane.

The two passengers were identified as Courtney Haviland, 33, from Boston, MA and her husband William Shrauner, 32, from Boston, MA.

Both of them were doctors. They were parents to one child with a baby on the way, a family spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

Boston Medical Center released a statement on Friday that said "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our cardiology fellows, Dr. Will Shrauner, and his wife, Dr. Courtney Haviland. Will, a second year fellow at Boston Medical Center, was well known as an outstanding educator, physician, colleague and friend to many. Our thoughts and prayers are with Will and Courtney's family and loved ones.”

Massachusetts General Hospital released a statement on Friday saying "Our hearts are broken following the passing of our friend and colleague Dr. Courtney Haviland and her husband, Dr. Will Shrauner. Courtney first came to MassGeneral Hospital for Children in 2016 as a resident and most recently completed a fellowship in Medical Simulation this past June before moving on to Brown University where she worked as a fellow in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. She was universally loved by her colleagues and patients and lived a life full of meaning. Her bright smile and the twinkle in her eye left an indelible mark on all who met her, as did her boundless kindness and compassion. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones as we grieve with them during this difficult and tragic time."

The plane, which took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, had mechanical failure during take-off, and eventually crashed on the ground and ended up hitting the Trumpf Inc. building on Hyde Road.

Friday morning, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were at the scene, looking to determine the cause of the crash.

There were more than 100 people inside the Trumpf building on Thursday morning when the crash happened. All employees were accounted for, with two injuries.

In a video on Friday, Trumpf Senior Vice President Burk Doar said "Today we’re focused on assessing the damage in our production facilities and see what we can do to get the company back up and producing machine tools and lasers for our customers.”

An NTSB spokesperson said investigators arrived at the scene on Friday morning to begin what could take a 10 day to nearly two-year investigation before the full report comes out.

In a statement the NTSB said “The investigator will document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses. Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot.”