TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Two people were killed in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Trumbull.
Police responded to the scene of a one-car crash on Old Town Road on Monday around 3 p.m.
Police said Noelli Escarraga, 69, and his wife Maria Escarraga, 62, both of Bridgeport, were killed in the crash.
The couple was driving a silver Toyota, traveling southbound on Quarry Road where they drove through the intersection, crossed over to Old Town Road, and collided head-on with a bridge support.
Officers arrived at the scene and provided medical aid to both the driver and passenger.
Trumbull EMS arrived and assisted with treatment before sending the man to Bridgeport Hospital and the woman to St. Vincent's hospital.
On Monday evening, police said Noelli had passed away but his wife was still being treated.
An update Tuesday morning showed Maria passed away as well.
The Trumbull Center Fire Department responded and assisted with securing the scene.
The Trumbull and Fairfield Police Department's Traffic Divisions are currently investigating this incident.
