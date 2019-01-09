TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police have identified a husband and wife who died following a house fire in Torrington last week.
The 3-alarm fire was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at a home on Stoneridge Drive.
According to the fire department a male victim, was out of the house when crews arrived, but suffered serious injuries.
The other victim, a 68-year-old female, had to be rescued by firefighters from inside the home.
Both victims were in critical condition, but the next day fire officials said the woman died.
She was identified as Donna Needham.
The 65-year-old male, John Needham, died from his injuries on Jan. 9.
The fire department said they were husband and wife.
According to the fire chief, one firefighter suffered minor burns when rescuing one of the victims. He is expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Several area fire departments including, Harwinton, Litchfield, Norfolk and Winsted sent crews to assist with fighting the fire.
