NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- As the Christmas holiday is just one day away, the hustle and bustle was seen at the grocery store on Monday.
“I'm here to get everything -- appetizers, drinks, meats, everything for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” said Susan Piper, from Meriden.
She was at Stew Leonard’s on Monday in Newington, stocking up for holiday get-togethers this week.
She certainly wasn’t alone.
“It's a little crowded but other than that pretty easy going,” said Zachary Ziobrowski, of Cheshire.
In fact, Stew Leonard’s said Monday is the busiest day of the year for its stores.
The company expects 50,000 customers at its seven locations, more than double the average. That kind of foot traffic takes weeks of preparation.
“We actually, probably about four weeks ago, we had a meeting, all of our managers get together, and we review all the numbers,” said Jamie Distefano, vice president of the Newington location.
Stew Leonard’s expects to sell 22,000 pounds of shrimp and 5,000 pies. Sales for prime rib and scallops will also be up, ten times higher than normal.
“If you go over to the butcher shop, you can see all the customers over there in line for the filet mignon, getting their filet mignon trimmed up, we're going to sell over 100,000 pounds of filet mignon today,” Distefano said.
Stew Leonard’s does expect similar crowds on Tuesday, but things quiet down earlier when shoppers head out for Christmas Eve.
