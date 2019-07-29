HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A hydrant hit by a tractor trailer has caused a water main break in Hamden Monday afternoon.
According to the Hamden Fire Department, a hydrant on Whitney Avenue was hit by a passing tractor trailer.
This caused a water main break and local flooding in the area.
Officials are advising drivers to be cautious and avoid the area if possible.
The flooding could cause undermining.
There is no word when the water main break will be repaired.
