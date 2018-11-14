Hartford crash

A crash on I-91 north in Hartford at one point had three lanes blocked.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three lanes of Interstate 91 north were closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 33 and 34.

It was first reported just before 8:30 a.m.

More than five miles of backup was reported.

The scene has since cleared.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

