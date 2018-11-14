HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three lanes of Interstate 91 north were closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 33 and 34.
It was first reported just before 8:30 a.m.
More than five miles of backup was reported.
The scene has since cleared.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
