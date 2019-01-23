MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a tractor trailer and a vehicle has caused a backup several miles long on Interstate 84 in Middlebury.
The crash happened between exits 17 and 16 on the westbound side around 9 a.m.
Injuries were reported, according to state police. The extent, however, is not clear.
The Department of Transportation said drivers are seeing a backup of 5.5 miles.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.