NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 84 eastbound was closed in Newtown because of a vehicle fire.
According to state police, it happened near exit 10 on Thursday morning.
They said troopers and the Newtown Fire Department were on the scene and worked to extinguish the fire.
They warned drivers to expect delays in the area.
There's no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
