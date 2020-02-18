CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash on I-691 in Cheshire.
Southington firefighters says one person was ejected during the multi-car crash.
The eastbound side of the highway is closed between exits 3 and 4.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries from the crash.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates at they become available.
