Cheshire Crash
WFSB

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash on I-691 in Cheshire.

Southington firefighters says one person was ejected during the multi-car crash.

The eastbound side of the highway is closed between exits 3 and 4.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries from the crash.

Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates at they become available.

