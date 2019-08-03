MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed part of I-84 Eastbound in Manchester Saturday morning, officials said.
Officials say the road reopened around 6:34 a.m.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation the crash shut down the road between Exits 63 and 64. The closure was first reported at 2:50 a.m.
State police say two vehicles were involved in the rollover crash.
Police say injuries have been reported. They say the injuries are critical but non-life-threatening.
