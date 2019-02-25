UNION, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound in Union has reopened after being closed for most of the morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exit 73 and the Massachusetts state line on Monday morning.
The crash took place around 5 a.m.
A tractor trailer had jackknifed in the area, and two other cars had spun out.
A check of the DOT website showed the highway back open as of 10:30 a.m.
Earlier in the morning, state police warned drivers that the roads were a mess in the area due to snow showers.
The Union Volunteer Fire Department also said that Route 171 from its firehouse to the commuter lot at exit 74 of I-84 had been closed due to traffic backups.
Traffic was said to be backed up to Route 190 and surrounding areas.
At least one person was taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries, police said.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
