BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – I-95 Southbound in Branford is experiencing heavy delays following a multi-car crash with a rollover, State Police said.
One lane is open while crews clear the crash.
According to DOT the crash happened around 1 p.m.
Police said the crash occurred between Exits 54 and 53.
Minor injuries are reported.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.