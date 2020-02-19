CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Interstate 691 will be closed again on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into a crash that closed the highway the previous night.
State police said the eastbound side of the highway will close at 9 a.m. for between 30 and 40 minutes as part of a followup to the crash that happened in Cheshire.
They warned drivers to expect delays on Wednesday morning.
#cttraffic I-691 E/B at exit 3 will be closed around 9:00am for approx. 30-40 mins regarding a follow up from an accident that occurred in the area on 2/18. Expect delays. @TroopI— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 19, 2020
Emergency crews responded to the serious crash on Tuesday night.
Southington Fire Department said one person was ejected during the multi-car crash.
The eastbound side of the highway was closed between Exits 3 and 4, but reopened for the morning commute. State police announced Wednesday morning that it would be briefly closed once again.
Firefighters helped hundreds of drivers get off the highway after some of them were stranded for more than two hours.
State police said there were no fatalities.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Follow traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.