EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A jackknifed tractor trailer shut down I-95 north in East Lyme for a couple hours on Thursday.
The crash was reported a little after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, in the area of exits 74 and 73, the Dept. of Transportation said.
At first, both sides of the highway were closed.
As of about 2:15 p.m., only northbound was shut down.
The crash has since cleared.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
