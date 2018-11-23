ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- I-91 south in Enfield has reopened following a crash on Friday.
The crash was reported just before noon.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 48 and 47W, however it has since reopened.
It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.
