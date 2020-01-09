FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- I-84 east in Farmington has reopened after being closed for a while when a school bus flipped onto its side.
The Dept. of Transportation said it happened near exit 39 just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The highway was closed between exits 39A and 40 but it has since reopened.
State police said there were no children on the bus when it happened.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.
Follow traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.