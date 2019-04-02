GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Public schools in Groton closed for the day on Tuesday following a power outage caused by a crane.
Groton Public Schools posted the closure to its website Tuesday morning.
According to Groton Utilities, a Department of Transportation crane was installing new signs over I-95 when it hit two lines around 3:40 a.m.
The incident happened between exits 87 and 88.
Delays have been reported all morning long in the area.
As of about 1 p.m., CT State Police said drivers should expect significant delays in the area for a while, as alternating highway shutdowns are expected.
Groton Utilities said beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, I-95 will close for about 1 hour so crews can complete their work.
The highway has now reopened after repairs have been completed.
When the lines came down early Tuesday morning, multiple fires were reported, along with power outages in the area.
The accident affected power to the Midway Oval, Groton Long Point, Mumford Cove areas of the Town of Groton along with Fishers Island, NY.
Groton Utilities said all power was restored shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Anyone without power is asked to contact Groton Utilities at 860-446-4000.
For real-times traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
