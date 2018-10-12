KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - I-395 in Killingly has reopened, several hours after emergency repairs closed part of it on Friday morning.
The road shut down on Friday morning near near exit 41.
Troopers said the recent rainfall prompted the need for the repairs on that part of the highway.
According to the Dept. of Transportation, the road was in the process of being milled before it could be paved.
The heavy rain on Friday morning impacted that milled road, and broke up the asphalt.
That combined with the drivers on the road, the mill work broke up and caused holes in the road.
Crews continued to make repairs all day.
On Friday afternoon around 4 p.m., police said the highway had reopened.
