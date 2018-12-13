MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 95 in Madison was closed because of a crash.
It has since reopened and most of the delays were clear as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
However, the right shoulder remained closed at that time.
The Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 62 and 63.
Multiple vehicles were said to have been involved.
The crash happened before 6:30 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
