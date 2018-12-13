I-95 north crash in Madison

I-95 north was closed in Madison due to a crash between exits 62 and 63.

 DOT

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 95 in Madison was closed because of a crash.

It has since reopened and most of the delays were clear as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

However, the right shoulder remained closed at that time.

The Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 62 and 63.

Multiple vehicles were said to have been involved.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.