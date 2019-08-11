NORTH STONINGTON (WFSB) - A serious motorcycle accident closed a section of Interstate 95 in North Stonington Sunday night.
The Department of Transportation said the area reopened around 12:07 a.m. on Monday.
According to the Department of Transportation, the highway is closed southbound between exits 93 and 92.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.