WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Interstate-91 southbound in Windsor has reopened after two tractor-trailers crashed, and went up in flames early Tuesday morning, according to state police.
Troopers said they were called to the area between exits 40 and 38A for a report of a serious injury around 12:45 a.m.
All lanes were shut down for several hours and traffic was diverted at Exit 40 to Route 20.
The Windsor Fire Department, troopers and State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad were on scene.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.