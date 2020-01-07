WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a fiery crash between two tractor trailer trucks on Interstate 91 south in Windsor.
The victim's identity has not been released, but the fatality was confirmed by the state Department of Transportation.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it worked to remove diesel fuel and firefighting foam from the area.
No hazardous materials were said to be on the trucks.
The highway was closed for several hours but reopened Tuesday morning.
Troopers said they were called to the area between exits 40 and 38A for a report of a serious injury around 12:45 a.m.
They found that two tractor trailer trucks had gone up in flames.
All lanes were shut down for several hours and traffic was diverted at Exit 40 to Route 20.
While two lanes have since opened back up, officials still reported around 7 a.m. that there were delays in the area.
The Windsor Fire Department, troopers and State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad were on scene.
