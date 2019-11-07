OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Old Lyme because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 70 and 71.
The DOT said the crash involved a tractor trailer and two vehicles.
It was first reported around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
