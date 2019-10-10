OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north is congested in Old Saybrook because of an overturned vehicle.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 69 and 70.
The right and center lanes were closed as of 7:25 a.m. on Thursday.
Local police were seen searching the water below the bridge following the crash.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
