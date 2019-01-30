HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State Police said Interstate-91 northbound in Hartford has reopened following a two-car crash.
The crash happened near Exit 29 around 4 a.m.
Traffic was at a standstill for some time.
It is unclear if anyone was injured, according to State Police.
