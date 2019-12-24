NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- I-91 north in New Haven has reopened following a crash investigation.
Drivers were being urged to avoid I-91 northbound in New Haven Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. after state police closed the highway for an investigation.
The highway reopened just before 11:30 a.m.
The highway was shut down at exit 8 for a follow up investigation to a tanker crash that happened on Monday. The tanker crash happened on I-91 north in that area, which is close to the New Haven and North Haven line.
