NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB)- A wrong-way driver has caused a serious crash that shut down a section of I-95 north in North Stonington.
The highway is closed between exits 92 and 93.
There are multiple serious injuries reported, according to state police.
The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
