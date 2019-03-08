PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A wrong-way crash closed I-395 northbound in Plainfield through the beginning of the Friday morning commute.
The scene cleared around 6:30 a.m.
The crash happened between Exits 32 and 35 around 1:45 a.m.
It is unknown if anyone was injured, according to state police.
Click here for traffic updates.
