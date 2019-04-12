HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A car fire slowed traffic on Interstate 91 northbound in Windsor on Friday morning.
State police were forced to temporarily close the highway in the area of exit 36 because of the smoke. It has since reopened.
Roughly 2.5 miles of congestion was reported at one point.
According to troopers, it the fire started just after 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
A cause is under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
