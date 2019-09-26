NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 south in Norwich was closed because a tractor trailer blocked the highway.
However, state police said the disabled vehicle has since been cleared.
According to state police, it happened at exit 13.
The closure was expected to be in place until roughly 8 a.m., troopers said. However, it reopened roughly 20 min. ahead of schedule.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
There's no word on what caused the blockage. Troopers simply said the tractor trailer was stuck.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic app here.
