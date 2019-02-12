WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 southbound in Wethersfield reopened following a tanker rollover that happened Tuesday night.
State police said the highway was closed near exit 26 due to the crash.
Troopers thought the crash might impact the morning commute, but the scene was clear well beforehand.
Diesel fuel spilled from the tanker during the crash.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to help with the clean-up.
No injuries were reported.
A cause for the crash has not been released.
