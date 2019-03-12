OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- I-95 south in Old Saybrook has reopened, several hours after a deadly crash Tuesday morning involving a tractor trailer and a box truck.
The highway was shut down between exits 68 and 67 after the crash was reported around 11 a.m.
Police said a box truck rear-ended a tractor trailer just before exit 67.
According to state police, a person was killed in the crash.
I-95 south fully reopened just before 4 p.m.
Drivers in the area dealt with delays for several hours on local roads.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
