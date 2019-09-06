WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - I-91 south in Windsor has reopened several hours after a serious multi-vehicle crash shut it down on Friday.
The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 36 and 35B on Friday, just before noon.
Congestion of nearly 3.5 miles was reported between exits 40 and 36.
The highway reopened just before 4 p.m.
There is no word at this point on a cause or the extent of injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
