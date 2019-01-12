MERIDEN, CT (WFSB)- I-91 Southbound is closed in Meriden this morning between Exits 17 and 15 because of a crash, said police.
The crash was first reported around 1:30 this morning.
Police said one person is in critical condition and was transported to the hospital for injuries.
Police have confirmed it was a multi-vehicle crash.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
