MERIDEN, CT (WFSB)- I-91 Southbound has reopened in Meriden this morning following a serious crash, said police.
I-91 was closed between Exits 17 and 15 for several hours this morning as a result of the crash. It was first reported around 1:30 a.m.
Police said two vehicles were involved. They were travelling in the center lane when one vehicle rear-ended the other. Both vehicles then crashed into the right shoulder, one of them rolling over.
According to police, three people were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for injuries. One of the victims is in critical condition.
State police is still investigating the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.