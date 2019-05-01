WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two lanes of Interstate 84 westbound in Waterbury have reopened.
According to state police, the right and center lanes of the highway were closed in the area of exit 23 following a two-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
It involved a car and a truck.
Troopers advised drivers to seek alternate routes. However, the scene has since cleared.
There's no word on a cause for the crash or injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
