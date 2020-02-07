SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – I-84 westbound in Southington has reopened following a crash.
The highway was closed between exits 31 and 30 for a period of time, but cars are now getting by.
Multiple cars were involved in the crash, according to the Southington Fire Department.
There is no word on any injuries in the crash.
Follow traffic updates here.
