SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A jackknifed tractor trailer closed part of I-291 west in South Windsor on Tuesday.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and closed the highway at exit 4. It has since reopened.
A fuel leak was been reported.
There were no injuries.
