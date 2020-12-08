GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 is closed in both Griswold and Thompson because of crashes that involved several vehicles.
State police warned of icy road conditions throughout eastern Connecticut.
Several school districts also posted delays this morning. See the list here.
According to the Department of Transportation, one crash happened on the northbound side of I-395 between exits 22 and 24.
I-395 north is closed in that area.
The crash was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Interstate 395 is also closed in Thompson due to another crash.
According to state police, the closure has impacted both sides of the highway at exit 53.
There's no word on injuries in either crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.