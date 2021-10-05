MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A crash caused some traffic back-ups on I-395 north in Montville on Tuesday night.
The Dept. of Transportation had said the highway was closed between exits 6 and 9. It was reported just after 9 p.m.
By 10:30 p.m., the highway had reopened.
The southbound side also experienced some delays.
There’s no word on injuries at this point.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
