WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 south is closed in Waterford because of a car fire.
According to state police, it happened near exit 80 on Thursday morning.
#CTtraffic Interstate 395 Southbound, Exit 80 in the town of Waterford is closed for a motor vehicle fire. Fire Department personnel on scene. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopE— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 10, 2020
The fire department is on the scene.
Troopers warned drivers to expect delays in the area.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
