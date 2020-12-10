WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 south was closed in Waterford because of a car fire.
It has since reopened.
Roadway is reopened https://t.co/hYgHI5ErD8— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 10, 2020
According to state police, the fire happened near exit 80 on Thursday morning.
The fire department was on the scene.
Troopers warned drivers to expect delays in the area.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
