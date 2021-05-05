WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound in West Hartford is backed up more than 4 miles due to a tractor trailer crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 40 and 41 around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
Only the left lane were closed.
Congestion was reported between exits 36 and 40. That was a 4.2 mile delay.
The DOT said the tractor trailer crashed into a barrier. Damage was reported to barrels in the area.
No injuries were reported, according to state police.
A cause has not yet been determined.
