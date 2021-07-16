WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - I-84 eastbound is closed between exits 53 and 55 due to a one car crash.
The highway is also congested between exits 43 and 53.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - I-84 eastbound is closed between exits 53 and 55 due to a one car crash.
The highway is also congested between exits 43 and 53.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.