WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – I-84 eastbound in West Hartford is closed after a crash involving a Connecticut state police trooper.
State police confirmed the trooper was involved on the crash on Thursday evening.
The highway is closed between exits 43 and 44.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Follow real time traffic updates here.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
