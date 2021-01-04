A crash has closed a section of I-84 eastbound in Southington. Lifestar is responding to the scene.

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – I-84 eastbound in Southington has reopened following a crash on Monday. 

The fire department reported that the highway was closed between exits 28 and 30  due to a car into the woods.

Officials also said someone was reported to be trapped.

Lifestar responded to the scene. 

Southington Crash

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

