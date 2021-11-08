(WFSB) – I-84 West in Danbury is back open following a serious crash that happened on Monday.
It all unfolded around 2:25 p.m. near Exit 1.
State Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one of the vehicles had rolled over.
The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. unit, along with EMS and Danbury firefighters, were called to the scene to assist investigators.
The road was closed between Exits 2 and 1, but reopened around 8:40 p.m.
