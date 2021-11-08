(WFSB) – I-84 West in Danbury is closed following a serious crash that happened on Monday.
The road is closed between Exits 2 and 1. EMS and the local fire department were sent to the scene of the crash.
The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. unit was called to the scene to assist investigators.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation responded, and traffic is being diverted off Exit 2.
Police are asking anyone in that area to use other routes.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.